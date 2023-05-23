SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Community School District School Board will see an open position later this year.

According to a release from the Sioux City Community School District, Director Perla Alarcon-Flory announced that she will likely be relocating outside of the District in July 2023.

Policy states that the Board must fill the vacant position by appointment within 30 days after the vacancy occurs.

The person selected for the position will hold office until a successor is elected. The next election is scheduled for November 2023.

The release specified that the board may also file a petition with the board secretary to fill the vacancy by special election.

Whoever takes the open position will serve the remaining portion of Director Alarcon-Flory’s term which concludes in November 2025, according to the release.