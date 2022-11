SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A familiar face will continue to lead the Sioux City Community School Board.

School Board President Dan Greenwell was re-elected Monday night by fellow school board members to serve a second term. The vote was 6 – 1.

Greenwell was first elected to the board in 2019.

Additionally, Jan George will be serving his first term as board vice-president.

Elected by voters in 2021, George received unanimous support from board members.

Both will be serving one-year terms.