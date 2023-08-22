SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Inclusive Sioux City Advisory Committee is hosting the first-ever Multicultural Talent Show.

The talent show will focus on the talents and gifts not always highlighted in our community, a release from the committee stated. Everyone participating will be able to represent their cultural talent on the big stage.

The talent show will be on Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. at the Warrior Hotel, 525 6th Street. Tickets are $10 and are available online here or at the door. The money raised will help in the continuation of this program and provide a chance to vote in the Crowd Favorite category.

If you would like to apply for the talent show, click here.

Anyone interested in performing at the talent show should contact Sioux City Community Inclusion Liaison Semehar Ghebrkidan at 712-203-77-38 or sghebrekidan@sioux-city.org.