SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — On one day every year, comic book stores across the U.S. celebrate Free Comic Book Day, a day when free comic books are handed out to those who want one.

The special day usually falls on the first Saturday in May, according to FreeComicBookDay.com, and that is just the case this year. Taking place Saturday, May 6, comic book shops will have up to 43 different titles available. The free comic books are meant to engage both first-time readers and seasoned fans and engage visits to local comic book shops.

Publishers such as DC Comics, Marvel Comics, Dark Horse Comics, IDW Publishing, BOOM! Studios, Dynamite Entertainment, and Image Comics put out the free comics. Titles range from superheroes to popular films or video games, and stories for all ages.

Individual shops also host their own unique events during the day, including costume contests, author signings, prizes, and more. In Sioux City, there are two comic book shops. They are Acme Comics on Pierce Street and StarFighter Comics on Southern Hills Drive.

StarFighter Comics will be open from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. They’ll be celebrating their first-year anniversary. They’ll have local artist Gabriel Perez at the store making free sketches for kids and selling original artwork. Additionally, officers from the Sioux City Police Department will be on-site, so visitors can “thank the real-life superheroes.” Daga’s On Wheels food truck will also be there for anyone needing a bite.

“It’s a great family event for families to come to get some free comics, have some fun, and just have a great day,” Starfighter Comics co-owner Justin Knecht said.

ACME Comics will be celebrating its 23rd year with the store celebrating the day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. ACME will also host clubs in its parking lot, including American Judo and Jujitsu, The Siouxland Steampunk Society, the Lost Hills Amtgard group, and more.

“The wide array of comic books being published today ensures that readers of all ages — children, teens, and adults – can find something appropriate that will stir their imaginations. It’s a great time to be a comic book fan,” said Fran McGarry, owner of ACME Comics.