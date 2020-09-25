Sioux City club hosts annual fundraiser to help hearing impaired

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A local non-profit group that aims to help those with hearing issues was on target Thursday night, hosting its annual gun shoot at the LeMars Sportsmans Club.

Members of Sioux City’s Noon Sertoma Club have been hosting the event for more than 40 years. Proceeds go toward to purchase hearing aids and other hearing related projects.

“Well, it’s obviously great to see that people come out and help us fund things like that cause giving back to your community is the number one thing. That’s what service to mankind is, giving back to the community and make your community better than it was and do your good deed daily for your community,” said Denny Dufault with the Sertoma Club

This is one of the group’s largest fundraisers.

