SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City City Council has fully approved a petition to amend a definition of a word in the city’s code, opening the doors for a possible cat cafe to open in the future.

The city council voted unanimously on the third reading of the ordinance at Monday night’s meeting. The ordinance asked to amend the definition of “animal boarding.”

Chapter 25.07 of the Municipal Code states “animal boarding” means any premises where any combination of household pets, totaling four or more animals, six months of age or older, are kept, boarded, or bred for the intention of profit. The new definition removes only the word “kept” from the code, allowing for an animal store to open in the Downtown Commercial zone. Boarding and breeding animal in the downtown area would still be prohibited.

The second reading of the ordinance was approved on December 20 and the first reading on December 13.

Meghan Thompson petitioned the city to amend the definition so she can open a coffee shop in which customers can spend time with feline friends.

According to notes from the City Council agenda, the cats would be separate from the coffee shop, and they would be adoptable through Noah’s Hope or the Siouxland Humane Society. Customers would have the option to purchase tickets to spend time with the cats in 30-minute time slots. Thompson stated there could be anywhere from 15 to 30 cats in the café at a time.