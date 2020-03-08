Sioux City City Council will vote on development contract for Badgerow building

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The City of Sioux City recently purchased the nearly 100-year-old building for $750,000, finalizing the deal last Friday.

Before renovations can start, Sioux City City Council will vote on a contract with Hunden Strategic Partners, a real estate development firm in Chicago, to assist in the process of selecting potential developers.

The contract would cost $60,000.

Prior interest in the building has made some council members hesitant to spend that money.

The City approved a purchase agreement for the building from a Cedar Rapids company in October 2019.

