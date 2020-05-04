Sioux City City Council will vote on an ordinance to help clear intersections

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City City Council will vote on Monday on an obstructed intersection ordinance in an effort to help clear Sioux City intersections.

The City Council will consider an ordinance that would widen the easement from 30 feet to 45 feet.

If the ordinance is approved, no sight-obstructing foliage, fence, or sign higher than two feet above the curb grade will be allowed within the area of the sight visibility triangle.

According to city staff, the average measurement from the property line to the curb line was approximately 15 feet among the majority of properties in town.

The City Council meetings are still being held virtually and people who would like to express questions or concerns at Monday’s meeting are encouraged to call 712-224-4996.

All of the calls are limited to three minutes.