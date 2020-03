SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The fate of a Sioux City water tank hangs in the balance on Monday.

Sioux City City Council will open the floor to public comments regarding the Grandview Park Tank Replacement Project.

That project consists of demolishing the four million gallon south tank in Grandview Park and constructing a brand new one with the same capacity.

The project would cost the city slightly less than $7.5 million.