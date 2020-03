SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Another big item on the Sioux City City Council’s agenda on Monday will be going over the public library’s new strategic plan.

The plan will cover six areas of focus from now until 2022.

It will offer information on new library services to help expand cultural development in Sioux City.

City Council will also go over the library’s action plan specifically designed to meet the needs of Sioux City citizens over the next three years.