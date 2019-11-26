Closings
Sioux City City Council votes unanimously to terminate sewage treatment agreements

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City is moving ahead with plans to terminate sewage treatment agreements with four neighboring communities.

South Sioux City, Sergeant Bluff, North Sioux City, and the Dakota Dunes, all currently pay for sewage treatment in Sioux City.

Sioux City leaders say growing treatment demands forced Sioux City to rework those agreements.

Letters informing those current partners of the change will be mailed Tuesday.

South Sioux City is already looking to build its own wastewater treatment plan.

