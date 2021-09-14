Sioux City City Council votes to rescind heterosexual marriage resolution

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — In April 2009, Iowa became the fourth state to legalize same-sex marriage but until Monday night, the Sioux City City Council affirmed marriage as only between a man and a woman.

The Inclusive Inclusive Sioux City Advisory Committee asked council members to remove a resolution that supported heterosexual marriage. Same-sex marriage has been legal at the federal level for 10 years and 12 years in Iowa.

In a vote of 4-0, city council repealed the resolution.

“The Inclusive Sioux City Committee asked us to do that because it’s been on the books and it’s mute because it’s unconstitutional, it’s illegal, unlawful, all of that. So it was a matter of just going through the motions of saying this need to come off our books, and that’s what we did.” said Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled for the right of same-sex marriage in all 50 states in 2011.