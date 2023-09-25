SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Without much fanfare, the Sioux City City Council has given a local developer the go-ahead to continue working toward final approval of a new housing development proposed for the city’s north side.

On a 4 to 1 vote with Mayor Scott opting not to vote, a concept plan for Lieber Heights passed its third reading which is the first of at least three steps that a developer must take before beginning construction.

Rod Lieber is proposing a total of 131 single-family or duplexes and townhomes on a 49-acre site near North Middle School.

Some neighbors have expressed concerns about possible runoff if the plan receives final approval but on Monday, the council was assured that no grading can take place without further zoning and planning approvals.

“Well, we passed the conceptual plan, now they have to come back with a full set of plans and specs and everything else,” said Lieber “It’s probably going to have to go through E.D. Because it’ll be interesting to see if they’re going to build that without a city help. I hope they are but I got a feeling they’ll be back asking for money too. Most housing projects do.”

If approved, the Leiber Heights subdivision would be built in three stages, with the final work not being completed until at least 2028.