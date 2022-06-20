SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City City Council has approved the Sioux Gateway Airport Board of Trustees‘ resolution of maintaining the partnership with SkyWest Airlines under the Essential Air Services (EAS) Program.

The council voted Monday afternoon on the Board of Trustees’ resolution to recommend to the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) that they maintain the three-year contract with SkyWest Airlines and reject the proposal from Boutique Air.

The Board of Trustees rejected a proposal from Boutique Air on May 19. As part of the resolution, the board asks that the USDOT continue the relationship with Sioux Gateway Airport while having a reduced number of flights.

SkyWest said it will keep its two flights out of Sioux Gateway through July in order to honor tickets that have already been purchased but plans to later cut back on flights offered. Flights would reduce from 12 to 7 EAS flights per week.

The USDOT will make the final decision of whether to accept the recommendation or to set up Boutique Air under the EAS program.

The council’s vote was part of the consent agenda in Monday’s meeting.