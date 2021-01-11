Sioux City City Council votes to install traffic light at Sunnybrook Drive, Sergeant Road intersection

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City City Council approved plans for the addition of a traffic light at the Sunnybrook Drive and Sergeant Road intersection.

During Monday’s city council meeting, Mayor pro tem Dan Moore said a recent traffic study by the city confirmed the need for the traffic signal. Construction is expected to last for a month-and-a-half.

The addition of big-box retailers, like Fleet Farm, Hobby Lobby and a new strip center have substantially increased traffic counts through the three-way stop at the busy intersection.

“We had hoped to get it in last year, but because of engineering problems, it’s just a year behind where we thought we’d like to be. Traffic seems to flow, but you have an awful lot of cars and two lanes of traffic and a lot of confusion, so it’s probably time we get that thing in there,” said Mayor Bob Scott.

Scott said the intersection could be trimmed to one-lane traffic during installation of the new traffic light.