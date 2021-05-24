Sioux City City Council votes to demolish historic church

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A historic place of worship in Sioux City will be demolished.

Monday night, the Sioux City City Council confirmed demolition plans for the building at 1518 Douglas Street. Built in 1927, the structure has served as a synagogue and two different Christian churches.

There was an attempt to red-tag the building in 2010, but council members decided to give the historic property a chance to be renovated.

“Unfortunately, it will be coming down, there’s a lot of things that couldn’t be corrected on it, so council voted to get the plans and specs and proceed with demolition.” said Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore.

The timeline for the demolition is expected to be around 90 days with the needed approval from council on estimates and planning.