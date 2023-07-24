SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The grant is intended to help provide street outreach to the homeless population.

They approved the City’s application to the Iowa Finance Authority 2024-25 Iowa Statewide Emergency Solutions Grant Program. The grant amount is $50,000.

The funds will provide more intensive casework and follow-up to be done. It’s to ensure that people who are homeless can be connected to the services they need.

The application is for both the 2024 and 2025 calendar years, but if the money is awarded, the grant agreement will only be for 2024.

Additionally, if the compliance requirements are met, the grant agreement for 2025 will be offered in mid-2024.