Sioux City City Council votes on downtown projects

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Downtown Sioux City has seen many major improvements, and a few more could soon be in the works.

The Sioux City City Council voted to approve the next steps for the Benson Building redevelopment project on Monday night. The vote will allow the city to use a specific type of funding after the project is approved.

Mayor Bob Scott said the Benson Building holds a lot of promise.

“You know, it’s kind of an exciting project, it’s an older office building that needs some new life. It’ll have some residential and commercial spaces. We’ve seen some successes in downtown building and we’re hoping to see that same kind of success,” said Scott.

Another downtown project, the Badgerow building renovation, was delayed until the council meeting on November 16.

Latest Stories