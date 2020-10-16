Sioux City City Council votes on building demolitions

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – There are 14 red-tagged houses in Sioux City and the council voted to demolish all but two.

Those two houses received a deferal until next January to give a chance to property owners to make repairs and bring the homes up to code.

However, for the remaining houses, they will now be torn down at the expense of the owners.

City officials said removing these houses was not a quick decision for council members.

“It’s really a tough decision, it truly is, but some of the properties were placard, notices were sent out as many as three years ago. We do everything we can in our power to not demolish houses and take them down. But some there’s just no hope for any bringing it up to code.” said Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore

Moore hoped that once the houses are demolished, new single-family homes will be able to be built on the plots of land left open, something neighbors of one red-tagged building agree with.

