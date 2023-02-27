SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — After being deferred from two Sioux City City Council meetings, members voted on a new solid waste collection deal.

A vote of 4-1, the city will now be in a 10-year contract with Gill Hauling.

The deal will provide annual rate hikes between 2%-5%. There will be garbage collection every week and recycling pickup every other week. The company plans to buy six new side-loading trucks and new curbside carts. Residents could get a big or small bins, depending on their age and what they are needed for.

Mayor Bob Scott, the only council member to vote no on the deal, said more needs to be done to incentivize recycling in Sioux City.

“If you get paid $47 to take garbage to the landfill and you pay $10 to recycle, where’s your incentive to recycle? There isn’t any and I think we need to do more recycling. I just don’t think that we do a very good job. I mean, we encourage people to recycle but…I just wish more people would. I think it’s a tragedy that not everybody has a container to recycle, so we’ll see how it goes,” said Mayor Scott.

The contract goes from July 1, 2023, until June 30, 2033.