SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City City Council voting four to one to repeal the pit bull ban after holding a heated discussion at Monday night’s meeting.

The city council is also holding the final reading of changes to the Animal Control Ordinance.

If the pit bull ban is not repealed, Sioux City faces a lawsuit from an animal rights group.

The new rules would increase fees for non-neutered licensing for dogs and clarify the term vicious animals.