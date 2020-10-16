Sioux City City Council to vote on the fate of 14 buildings

While the Sioux City City Council will be deciding the fate on 14 unlivable homes in Sioux City, the cost of that demolition will still fall on the shoulders of those owners.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –Thursday, members of the Sioux City City Council will decide the fate of several red-tagged homes around the city. Will they stay or will they go?

Sioux City City Council member Dan Moore said the council is always willing to hear that the owners have to say.

“This house actually caught on fire not too long ago funny story is that I actually used to live there,” said Andrew Kuester.

Kuester lives next to one of the homes on the list of demolition at Thursday’s meeting.

“It’s kinda like an eyesore, now they tried to rebuild it the roof was rebuilt but no one wants to live there now,” said Kuester.

“Many times, the adjacent property owners are happy when there is action taken on some property that they feel has become a nuisance or a real problem in the neighborhood,” said Moore.

Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore said the council doesn’t take demolition lightly and usually tries to work with the owners of red-tagged homes.

“Usually, there is a long list of repairs and so for some, it would be overwhelming, but if they are willing to take on at least the beginning of the project to make those repairs in the long run. Our city staff is excellent at working with those property owners,” said Moore.

Each city council member has received a book containing all of the homes up for demolition. Moore says he often visits the homes in person too.

“It’s extremely important that we stay current with it because if we fall behind then our agenda list the items, the building, the houses, that are involved could grow and that becomes a problem,” said Moore.

“Get something new around here, start rebuilding the neighborhood,” said Kuester.

