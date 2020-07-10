Sioux City City Council to consider SkyWest Airlines service at Sioux Gateway Airport

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – On Monday, members of the Sioux City City Council will be asked to approve a transportation service agreement with SkyWest Airlines for non-stop service between Sioux Gateway Airport and Denver International Airport.

SkyWest Airlines is a North American regional airline headquartered in St. George, Utah.

It primarily serves major air carriers through contracts with Alaska, American, Delta, and United Airlines.

According to Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott, the agreement is the next step in negotiations with the air carrier and moves Sioux City one step closer to regaining service to Denver and west coast destinations that connect through Denver.

Scott said, for now, the Sioux Gateway is not on any Denver schedule but talks with SkyWest continue.

If the talks lead to an agreement with SkyWest, it would mark the first time since 2015 that Sioux Gateway offered service to the Mile High City.

Twice, Frontier Airlines has started and then ended service to DIA, most recently from 2014 to 2015.

The airline also touched down at the Sioux Gateway for about six months beginning October of 2007.

KCAU 9 will be following developments at Monday’s City Council meeting and have an update then.