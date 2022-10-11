SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — At Monday night’s city council meeting, council members voted to delete the proposal of an updated pet ordinance.

The proposed amendment would have modified how the ordinance defines “domestic animals”.

The Assistant City Attorney, after talking with the Humane Society, Animal Control, and receiving input from residents, found that the original ordinance did not need any changes.

“The ordinance that we have is enforceable for the problems that we had and there’s not a real reason to expand,” said Mayor Bob Scott. “So, it’s probably not going to come back unless again the council reacts when we have problems.”

This proposal for an updated pet ordinance will not be brought up again unless another incident is brought to the council’s attention.