SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The City of Sioux City is working to secure thousands of dollars from the State of Iowa to help build a mountain bike trail. The council approved a grant application on Monday.

The grant application totals $150,000 for improvements at Cone Park and Sertoma Park. The money is being made available by the Iowa Department of Transportation and a state recreational trails program fund.

The city will pledge a 25% minimum local match contribution and commits to adequately maintain the trial for at least 20 years.

The project includes the construction of 10.5 miles of natural trails and a single-track trail network to have different challenging levels for bikers.

“We’re going to be really having a lot of people coming into Sioux City because of that trail,” said Mayor Dan Moore, “Because I understand that there are far and few between Sioux City, and a lot of people are traveling more miles, more hours to get to a trail such as to what we will have here in Sioux City.

Locker room improvements at the IBP Ice Center also remain on track. Council members have approved a contract and performance bond with H and R Construction COmpany totaling more than $1.6 million dollars.

The project is expected to be completed by June 2024.