Sioux City City Council rewrites snow emergency ordinances.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Winter weather is a long way off, but Sioux City Council Members took steps to clarify the city’s snow emergency ordinance Monday evening.

According to the City of Sioux City City Council, A two-inch snow fall will no longer automatically enact a snow emergency as has been the case in Sioux City for several years.

In order to remove any confusions, all snow emergencies will now be issued by city officials on an “as needed basis.”

Parking on emergency snow routes also is being changed to allow parking after wind rows of snow have been removed by city crews.

“And we’re hoping that it’ll run smoother, we’re going to make some announcements, we’re going to get the word out to the small businesses so they know what the rules are. Everybody will now what the rules are, it’ll be clearer last year than it certainly was last year,” said Sioux City Mayor Pro-Tem, Dan Moore.