Sioux City City Council reviews proposals for animal control

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City’s animal control services handle calls for stray cats and dogs to wild animals that have been injured. The contract for Hannah Inc. was up for re-authorization at Monday night’s city council meeting, but it faced a challenger for the first time in years.

The city council received two proposals for the animal control program, one proposal from Hannah Inc., which currently operates the Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue Center. The other proposal was submitted by Amanda Johnson, who recently created Sioux City Animal Services LLC.

Johnson said she believes animal control needs new management and new personnel to improve its services to the Sioux City community.

The council voted 3-1 to reauthorize Hannah Inc’s management of animal control.

“I’m very pleased, and I’m very honored to be able to provide the animal control services for the city for the next three years. It’s been a long road, but we’ve done some great work, and I look forward to working with the city in the future,” said Cindy Rarrat, of the Sioux City Animal Adoption & Rescue Center.

Mayor Bob Scott was the only “no” note, disliking the point value system used to assess contract proposals.

Scott said that it gives an unfair advantage to bidders who have held city contracts an unfair advantage over newer bidders.