Sioux City City Council votes on panhandling ordinance

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The city council voted on an ordinance to improve the safety for both pedestrians and drivers.

The new rule will not allow anyone to stand or sit on a median line unless it’s at least six feet wide, leading some residents to wonder whether or not this is made to target panhandlers.

“I think the proposed ordinance that I have reviewed is a good ordinance, I think it will go a long way to creating that public safety that we all want to have, again for both pedestrians and for motorists, so I think it’s a good thing,” said Dan Moore.

The concern comes from the lack of legal access there is to actually get to the median and because of the way they are built.

The executive director of The Gospel Mission in Sioux City explains why he thinks it would be a good mandate to enforce, encouraging those who need help to instead visit a food bank or shelter instead of putting themselves in harms way.

“The vast majority of those people are destructing themselves, and I think truly, you may as well hand them a gun,” said Paul Mahaffie.

There are still two public readings left before the ordinance can pass.

If approved, fines would be given out to people who don’t comply, and it would allow police to ticket drivers who disregard a median.