Sioux City City Council reviews next phase of Chris Larson Park project

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – As the weather warms, work on the Chris Larson Park project will ramp back up, and Sioux City council members are already looking to the next phase of development.

At Monday night’s meeting, Sioux City council members reviewed plans for additional amenities, including a yoga lawn, dog park and bike and walking trails. The city is currently seeking additional federal grants to help the next phase of the project.

“There’s going to be all kinds of things available for our citizens and for visitors that come to Sioux City. And it’s on the riverfront and I’m telling you it’s really going to be a showcase of what the riverfront’s all about, what we have to offer. So we’re really excited about that.” says Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore with the city council.

Phase 2 of the Chris Larson Park project may begin this summer.

Council Member Dan Moore says that residents will be able to walk the trails and ride the bike trails but will be closed sporadically for construction.