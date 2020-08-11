Sioux City City Council reviews fireworks ordinance

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The recent Fourth of July produced a record number of fireworks complaints. Now city leaders are looking at possible changes to Sioux City’s fireworks ordinance.

Mayor pro-tem Dan Moore presented various proposals on how to adjust the city’s fireworks ordinance, from banning them altogether to restricting certain types of fireworks and narrowing the time frame.

However, the council is still weighing options and looking for feedback from residents.

“How can we all pull together and improve the fireworks, the use of fireworks and discharge by individuals so that there isn’t personal injury? That there isn’t harm to those that have medical conditions? There wouldn’t be harm or injury to pets and the wildlife? I think from my experience of how Sioux Cityans react to things, we will make an improvement,” Moore said.

Moore says that it is important for the council to do their do-diligence and take their time to make the right decision on the matter, but hope to have something on the table in 2-3 weeks.

The current ordinance allows for fireworks to be shot off between 1 and 11 p.m. on July 3 and 4, but residents have filed complaints of hearing fireworks going off before and after the designated days and times.

Police logged almost 140 more fireworks complaints this Fourth of July holiday compared to the same time in 2019.

