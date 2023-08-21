SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — People living in one Sioux City neighborhood will have to wait for a splash pad to be added to the area park after the city council rejected a bid for a new project on Monday.

City council members voted 5 to 0 to reject a bid received for the proposed construction of the Headington Park splash pad project.

The bid came in at nearly double what city engineers estimated the cost would be for the project. City officials say they’re hoping to get the splash pad in the budget for next year.

“This was our second time bidding this out, so we were really, you know, we were disappointed about it and disappointed about the bid amount,” said Parks and Recreation Manager Angel Wallace, “If the neighborhood, if that’s what they want is what Leeds has and some of the other areas, I’m gonna work hard and come budget time to get that added in and get an early spring construction to get that thing going for them.”

Wallace told KCAU 9 that there will be a public input meeting at Headington Park around October to gather more information and find ways to add other features to the park.

Wallace also stated that the city’s 5 splash pads are still open through Labor Day during regular park hours.