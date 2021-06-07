Sioux City City Council raises concerns on Law Enforcement Center project

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Ground work associated with Woodbury County’s new Law Enforcement Center got plenty of attention at Monday’s Sioux City Council meeting.

The city is contributing $2.8 million to assist with installation of a public water main, sanitary sewer main, storm water improvements and paving on 28th Street.

Mayor Bob Scott voiced concerns over a plan to dig up a major stretch of ditch along 28th Street for cables, potentially disrupting access at some neighborhood businesses.

The mayor is asking that the work be delayed and done later when fiber optic is scheduled to be buried.

“So city staff will be looking at that, working with the county and try to coordinate that project as well,” said Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore.

Council did approve the plans and specifications for the jail project. On Tuesday, the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors will review bids in their public meeting.