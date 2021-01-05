Sioux City City Council passes firework ordinance

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — City council passed a new, proposed fireworks ordinance on a 4 to 1 vote.

The current city ordinance outlined penalties for shooting off fireworks, doing so outside the permitted times are considered simple misdemeanors. The new amendment now adds a municipal now adds a municipal infraction to that.

Private property owners who allow violations to occur on their property could receive a $250 fine for their first offense.

Council member Pete Groetken is the only dissenting vote, saying that the amendment is not enforceable.

“Well, obviously, fireworks are like Pitbull Ordinances and all those sort of things that everybody has an opinion on which I understand, but I hope that this put a little bit of owness of the property owner,” said Mayor Bob Scott.

The new penalties will go into affect officially on January 9.