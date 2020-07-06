Sioux City City Council meetings reopen to the public

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Starting on July 6, the Sioux City City Council meetings will be reopened to the public.

City officials said the Council Chambers has been reconfigured to allow for limited seating capacity and to meet social distancing guidelines.

There’s a call-in option for both City Council members and the public that will continue for those who wish to do so.

The meetings are broadcast live on Sparklight Cable Community Channel 56 and streamed live on Youtube.

People may continue to call 712-224-4996 to provide a comment on an agenda item during the meeting. All of the calls will be limited to three minutes.

