Sioux City City Council meetings reopen to the public

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Starting on July 6, the Sioux City City Council meetings will be reopened to the public.
City officials said the Council Chambers has been reconfigured to allow for limited seating capacity and to meet social distancing guidelines.
There’s a call-in option for both City Council members and the public that will continue for those who wish to do so.
The meetings are broadcast live on Sparklight Cable Community Channel 56 and streamed live on Youtube.
People may continue to call 712-224-4996 to provide a comment on an agenda item during the meeting. All of the calls will be limited to three minutes.
Latest Stories
- Woodbury County Board of Supervisors candidates share plans if elected
- River-Cade events to take place through October, some events canceled
- Lawmakers urge studies on how trauma, post-traumatic stress impacts police officers’ use of force
- July 6: Nebraska sees more than 20,000 COVID-19 cases
- NHL and players’ union announce plan to resume play on Aug. 1