Sioux City City Council make plans for pedestrian bridge over Big Sioux River

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A much talked about and pedestrian bridge on the Sioux City river front is getting more attention.

Monday night, city council members approved a contract with a Sioux Falls consulting firm to begin work on a pedestrian bridge over the Big Sioux River.

The bridge would become an iconic feature in the riverfront area, but members of the council warn that these plans are in very early stages.

“You know there’s three locations where it could possibly go across the river and connect the trails at North Sioux and Dakota Dunes. And we’ve been trying to get that done for a long time, so hopefully there’ll finally be an agreement where we can do that,” Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott said.

The next step is to create project cost estimates and deciding on a location for the bridge.