Sioux City City Council hopes to make inclusive local government

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – On Monday, Sioux City City Council will consider a resolution to create a more inclusive local government.

Over the past few months, council members have been meeting with members of the NAACP.

The group has met in the hopes of creating a city board to provide guidance on matters regarding diversity, inclusion, and equity.

The proposed inclusive Sioux City committee would have 13 members in total, including a member of the city council and the city manager.

