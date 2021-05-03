Sioux City City Council gives green light to public improvement projects

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Starting this fall, drivers headed northbound on Interstate 29 into Sioux city will be greeted with a new welcome sign.

The city voted 4-1 to approve a resolution regarding the ‘Sioux City Entrance Signage Project’ Monday. The proposed welcome sign would be located near the Sergeant Floyd Monument and northbound I-29.

Mayor Bob Scott cast the sole ‘no’ vote. He says the estimated price tag of $250,000 for the sign alone is too expensive, and that the location chosen for the sign misses the mark.

“It’s not the entrance of Sioux City–it’s not even reasonably close to the entrance of Sioux City. But more importantly, you know, they’re putting it on a side hill. One of the selling points was people will want their picture by it, but we don’t have a sidewalk going to it, so people are going to be falling down that hill setting us up for liabilities,” Mayor Scott said.

Bids for the project will be received towards the end of May, while construction is expected to be complete by the end of October.

The city also approved the annexation of land near the intersection of Singing Hills Blvd. and Old Lakeport Rd.

The owner of the property, developer Elk Creek LLC, hopes to create an 82 lot, 43.5 acre residential subdivision containing 139 dwelling units.

Sioux City Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore says the request couldn’t have come at a better time.

“There is a demand for it. Our housing inventory–it’s very hard to keep a house on the market for very long, and they sell very fast,” Moore said.

Now that the property has been annexed, all lots there will have full access to city services.

Mayor Scott says some of the lots will be made available by this fall.