Sioux City City Council greenlights new development plan

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Finding a new home in Sioux City can be difficult, especially if you are looking for a quality starter home. In an effort to open up some of those properties, city leaders are encouraging more new home construction.

City council members are looking at a development on the city’s east side and what’s planned for the Elk Creek Development Project.

The Sioux City City Council heard proposals to zone the area on Monday. The project is planned for the intersection of Singing Hills Boulevard and Old Lakeport Road.

Initial plans for a 45-acre residential subdivision are getting a green light from Sioux City council members. The project comes at a time where the supply of residential property is low and demand is high.

The new development will be called The Residence at Elk Creek and would add approximately 143 townhome units, triplexes, and single-family homes.

On a 5-0 vote, council members approved a preliminary plat for the project introduced by Koskovich & Murphy Developments.

The area still needs to be annexed into Sioux City. When complete, the project would include a community building and a five-acre detention pond.

“It’s an exciting project to put 140 some units of lots or houses. It’s been about a year in the process but finally everything has come together,” said Mayor Bob Scott.

Developers hope to start construction in the next six months. Council is also pumping the breaks on a new snow emergency ordinance first discussed two weeks ago. City staff plans to rework the plan before again presenting for council approval.