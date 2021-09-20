Sioux City City Council extends agreement with waste collection company

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City residents will continue to see Gill Hauling garbage trucks collecting trash around town.

City council members approved a one-year extension with Gill Hauling, a Jackson, Nebraska-based company, for solid waste collection.

Members deferred the vote from last week after concerns arose over where contractors would be able to dispose of debris.

“Contractors when they have a big load and it’s a wide load need to take it to Jackson. There are benefits for going there, it’s a lower price that’s paid on the per tonnage, but we had to work through that from last week.” said Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore.

City council also approved to pay $200,000 over the next wo years to the Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau. The bureau promotes Sioux City to events and visitors.