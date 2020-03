SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – On Monday, it’s a big day for Sioux City City Council.

They are expected to approve the final step in taking over ownership of the historic Badgerow building.

The council previously approved a purchase agreement with the Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust company in October of last year.

After the closing, the council will begin accepting redevelopment proposals in order to bring an economic boost to the downtown Sioux City area.