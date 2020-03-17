Sioux City City Council discusses demolishing Grandview Park water tanks

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The fate of a Sioux City water tank is up in the air.

At Monday night’s Sioux City City Council meeting, the council discussed included plans to demolish and replace the century-old water tanks at Grandview Park.

The 4 million gallon south tank has been out of service since 1993 due to structural concerns, but the north tank remains in use.

The project would demolish that tank and build a new one. The north tank would then also be demolished.

The council will now begin discussing how to move forward with planning for the project, which is estimated to cost about $7.35 million and would use the state revolving fund program.

