SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Questions over a proposed change to how often Sioux City recycling items might be collected has city council members pumping the brakes on a new contract with Gill Hauling.

Sioux City’s current deal with the garbage collection company ends in the summer. Gill has proposed a 10-year deal with annual rate hikes between 2%-5%, something council members seem to be in on.

However, a proposed change in recycling pickup from weekly to every other week will delay any vote on the deal for at least two weeks.

“We that this is a very good contract for our citizens, for the users. It’s just going to boil down to the cost savings of recycling every other week and not losing ground, we have really been successful in our recycling programs, and we want to continue to build on that success” said Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore.

Council members also approved 5-0 to increase rate charges for hauled septic tank waste and hauled high strength wastewater.