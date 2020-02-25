Sioux City City Council discusses updates to current comprehensive plan

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City City Council members heard about new plans for the city.

There is work continuing on what’s being called a blueprint for Sioux City’s future.

Consultants are working on updating the city’s Comprehensive Plan outlined nine priorities during discussions with city council members on Monday night.

The Comprehensive Plan outlines new economic opportunities for Sioux City as well as long-overdue updates.

The list will guide the future growth and development of the city.

City Councilmember Dan Moore said the plan is vital for future financial assistance the city will hope to receive.

“The Comprehensive Plan is very important to our community and for the grants and funds that we apply for federal grants, state grants. Anyone who will award grants to a city looks at the comprehensive plan,” said Councilmember Dan Moore.

The city’s current Comprehensive Plan was adopted back in 2005.

Moore said that it has been 15 years since the city’s plan has been updated.

Currently, the new plan covers 175 pages and will continue to be reviewed by City Council.

The new plan will fully be adopted in April 2020.