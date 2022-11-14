SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recently updated their health advisory levels for polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) found in drinking water and some of those so-called “forever chemicals” were detected here in Sioux City prompting discussion Monday night at City Council.

Back in June 2022, the EPA adjusted their health advisory for the perfluorooctanesulfonic acid (PFOS) and perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) chemicals in drinking water. The advisory went from 70 parts per trillion for both chemicals to 0.004 parts per trillion for PFOA and 0.02 parts per trillion for PFOS.

Those new standards decreased by more than a thousandfold.

Sioux City City Council listened to a presentation from Brad Puetz, the utilities director Monday regarding the forever chemicals. It was mentioned that one of the ways PFAS landed in Sioux City’s water was because of the use of fire extinguishing foam by the 185th Air Refueling Wing. However, the city will wait until December 2023 to make any further decisions because that is when the EPA’s new contaminant monitoring rule is released.

“We’re going to provide the health advisory language to the citizens, but to that point, we’re very uncertain of what’s going to happen until the final rule is published. It’s very difficult for us to say at what level the water would become toxic for the citizens to drink. I don’t believe we’re there and we’ll know more when the final rule is published,” said Puetz.

Two PFAS chemicals scored in the range which requires the city to notify residents of the positive tests. The utilities director also said one of the cheapest options for the city is to move the water well to a different location which would cost nearly $4 million, but Mayor Bob Scott understands this will be a waiting game.

“We want to have our water stream safe. But until we get final rules, I’m not sure what we can do, to know what we have to do. I guess on the surface, I’d say if that’s going to be a problem going forward, I’d vote to redrill the well further down the road and get away from whatever the contaminants are,” said Mayor Scott.

Sioux City’s drinking water is just as safe as it was back in 2012. What has changed is the non-regulatory health advisory regarding the chemicals.