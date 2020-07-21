Sioux City City Council delays agreement with airport management firm

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The selection of a contractor for maintenance and operations at Sioux Gateway Airport will have to wait a little longer.

City Council voted to delete that agenda item from Monday’s meeting while awaiting the needed paperwork.

The city is looking to partner with International Airport and Air Traffic Control Consultants out of Aurora, Colorado.

The council is looking to offer the company roughly $83,000 for a one-year contract with a one-year extension option.

