Sioux City City Council decide fate of red-tagged properties

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City council members decided the fate of 12 red-tagged properties Thursday evening.

Varying arguments were presented for and against demolishing the various red-tagged buildings.

In the end, two demolitions were deferred to a later date, while two others were deleted off the agenda completely. Even those set to be demolished can still be saved.

Council member Dan Moore said avoiding demolition is important for the city.

“We’re trying our best to try and save those houses and make them affordable to the owners to either go back and occupy them or rent them or sell them. Non the less, somehow get families to move in and start occupying these homes that are now red-tagged, get those off the red-tagged list as best we can,” said Moore.

The council votes once a quarter on the demolition of red-tagged properties.