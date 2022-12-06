SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City City Council continue to weigh its options for a new Gordon Drive Viaduct.

Public Works Director Dave Carney gave a presentation to city council Monday night. He’s preparing a letter which council members will sign and send to the Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT). Mayor Pro Tempore Dan Moore said city council would prefer to put the new Gordon Drive Viaduct in the same location as the original one.

“It was an overall view just making sure that we’re on board with what our preferences are so we can go united to the [Iowa] DOT and make our case for what we think would be best for Sioux City,” said Moore.

Moore added analyzing the potential detours and impact on businesses are factors into the city council’s decision. He also said council wants to keep Dace Avenue open during the project.