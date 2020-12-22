Sioux City City Council considers fireworks ordinance

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sparks flew as Sioux City City Council approved the first reading of a proposed fireworks ordinance Monday.

“I think a lot of good discussion came out of it,” Sioux City Mayor Pro-Tem Dan Moore said.

If the ordinance is passed, Sioux City landowners could face a penalty for fireworks violations regardless of who broke the rules on their property.

That means property owners could face $250 for the first offense, $500 for the second offense, and $1,000 for a third or any subsequent offense.

“I think it will help us enforce what we need to just have discharge on the legal days that they’re allowed by ordinance,” Moore said.

The proposed ordinance would not take affect until 2021. Moore says while he hopes it doesn’t come to this, more restrictions could be in the works if Sioux City residents don’t follow the rules.

“The council will step back and take a second look at ‘Maybe we should ban fireworks within the city limits or not’,” Moore said.

The ordinance comes as the city starts a new fireworks PSA campaign.

“We want to talk about the people that are negatively affected by the discharge of fireworks,” Moore said.

Many of those affected are veterans. Mark Solheim spoke at Monday night’s meeting. He says for him, the proposed ordinance is personal as he recounts what his neighbor goes through every Fourth of July.

“These fireworks are going off, the bombs are going off in-air, he has to hide in his basement,” Solheim said.

Solheim says while he wishes fireworks were banned in Sioux City, he hopes the PSA’s will help Sioux City residents give a bit more thought to hometown heroes.

“They’ve had terrible things done to them, and these explosions bring it all back. I think they deserve better,” Solheim said.