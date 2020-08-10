Sioux City City Council considering changes to fireworks ordinance

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – After just three years of legalized fireworks in the state of Iowa, Sioux City leaders say they’re considering restricting their usage within city limits.

Sioux City City Council will be presented possible changes to the ordinance Monday afternoon.

One change being considered is eliminating the approved dates and hours fireworks can be used around the Fourth of July and New Years holiday.

Other alternatives include banning certain fireworks, decreasing the amount of time folks have to purchase them, or increasing fines for those who violate the city’s current ordinance.

Police logged almost 140 more fireworks complaints this Fourth of July holiday compared to the same time in 2019.