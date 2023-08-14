SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City Council Members have agreed to make how the council is represented on an advisory committee offering guidance on the design of a new wastewater treatment plant.

Council Members voted 5 to 0 on Monday to amend the membership of the Wastewater Treatment Plant Reconstruction and Design Advisory Committee, removing Mayor Bob Scott while adding Mayor Protem Dan Moore and Council Member Julie Schoenherr.

Organization of the committee has been a hot-button item at several recent council meetings. Last week, council members approved almost $38 million in consulting fees with a Minneapolis environmental engineering firm, raising renewed concerns from the Chamber of Commerce that the city was “putting the cart before the horse,” noting that stakeholders were still not represented.

Moore is pushing for industrial users to come to the table.

“But we’re hoping again to hear from the Chamber and TSI and the industrial users because we really do need especially the industrial users because they’re the, they have their expertise, they have the in-depth knowledge of sitting through this,” Moore said.

Representatives from the city, neighboring user cities, and the general public are already on the committee. When filled, 25 representatives will be included.